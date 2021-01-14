Wintery scenes and golden evenings: Take a break with this week's audience gallery

How's this for serenity? Dominique Andrews captured this scene near Walsh River, Labrador City. (Submitted by Dominique Andrews)

The winter season is settling in on parts of the province, making for calm moments and beautiful photos.

This week's audience gallery features glazed over lakes, golden evenings and curous critters.

Take some time to enjoy the latest photos submitted by our viewers from across the province. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Eugene Howell is a regular contributor, always finding scenes such as this rough surf near Spout Cove, Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A beautiful, calm day at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A fox takes a breather in Beau Bois on the Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Casper Kerrivan)

The picturesque Battery neighbourhood in St. John's always offers brilliant beauty. (Submitted by Wayne Noseworthy)

Things are getting frosty in Dunfield. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

