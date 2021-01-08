Rain, snow and big skies in this week's audience gallery
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
The snow has yet to settle on parts of the east coast of the province, but winter is in full swing in other areas.
This week's audience gallery features snowy scenes, rainy days and, of course, some wildlife.
Take some time and enjoy the newest audience gallery, featuring photos submitted by our viewers from across the province. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.