Rain, snow and big skies in this week's audience gallery

A summer swimming hole near Cottrell's Cove is looking a little bit cold this time of year. (Submitted by Joanne Stride)

The snow has yet to settle on parts of the east coast of the province, but winter is in full swing in other areas.

This week's audience gallery features snowy scenes, rainy days and, of course, some wildlife.

Take some time and enjoy the newest audience gallery, featuring photos submitted by our viewers from across the province. Don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

'Wicked weather today,' writes Alick Tsui from a recent trip to Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Ronald O'Toole happened upon this northern flicker near Torbay. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Big blue skies over the Big Land, about 60 kilometres out from Churchill Falls. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

Snow hasn't been able to stick around in St. John's so far this year. Moe Cheshire captured this scene during a foggy, rainy day in the city. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

CBC video journalist Garrett Barry came across this photogenic caribou while on assignment in Bay d'Espoir. (Submitted by Garrett Barry )

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.