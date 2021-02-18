We're nearly through February, and there are great scenes to share in this week's audience gallery
We're into the last week of February and the submissions from our audience keep rolling in.
Sunsets, sunrises, brisk walks, great adventures and everything in between dominated the inbox this week.
It's a good time to take a break and unwind with this week's audience gallery, and with March around the corner we're looking forward to seeing more photos from you!
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.