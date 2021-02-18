We're nearly through February, and there are great scenes to share in this week's audience gallery

Crashing waves at Gull Island in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

We're into the last week of February and the submissions from our audience keep rolling in.

Sunsets, sunrises, brisk walks, great adventures and everything in between dominated the inbox this week.

It's a good time to take a break and unwind with this week's audience gallery, and with March around the corner we're looking forward to seeing more photos from you!

A chilly day for a walk in Ferryland. (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

A sunny, snowy day atop the hiking trails in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

A stunning sunrise over Labrador City. (Submitted by Mark Pritchett)

'If I can’t make it to the Rock, I thought I’d bring a piece of the Rock to me,' writes Cyril Cochrane who now resides in Ottawa. (Submitted by Cyril Cochrane )

A grey day in Trinity made for this moody scene at St. Paul's church. (Submitted by Jim Quigley)

The sun sets for another day over St. John's. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

Ann Hollett made a stop near the river on a walk through Bowring Park. (Submitted by Ann Hollett)

