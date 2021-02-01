Winter views and pounding waves kick off February in our latest audience gallery

Winds at the end of January created massive waves all over the island, including in Port de Grave. Thanks to Gary Gleeson for this stunning shot! (Submitted by Gary Gleeson)

Welcome to February! More and more places across the province are seeing winter weather, leading to some beautiful photos from all over. But a Newfoundland winter can also bring the winds, bringing some high waves and great images.

Take a look at our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own!

Greg Bolger took this photo following a dumping of snow in Quidi Vidi, writing, 'The snow clinging to the overturned boats is what really drew my eye to this scene.' (Submitted by Greg Bolger)

A beautiful winter sunset in Nain, captured by Wilson Michelin. (Submitted by Wilson Michelin)

Alick Tsui captured this stunning shot of pounding waves in Middle Cove. Talk about sitting in the splash zone! (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

While some might not love seeing the snow, it's definitely a chance to get creative! Wanda Young and Derek Dyke created these awesome snow sculptures in Gander. (Submitted by Heather Broderick)

Lisa L. Piercey sent us this great photo at Quidi Vidi, writing, 'As on the lake itself, there was a layer of thin ice creeping over and partially covering the rocks.' (Submitted by Lisa L. Piercey)

Eugene Howell got to see this amazing sunrise over the grasslands in Conception Bay North, noting the heavenly feel of the light in the clouds. Heaven indeed! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A beautiful shot of the moon appearing over Little Bay Islands. Thanks to Michael Parsons for sending this in! (Submitted by Michael Parsons)

Dena Dalley got this great winter photo while exploring Bluewater Lodge in Lewisporte. (Submitted by Dena Dalley)

The waves were also high in Shoal Bay! Rob Coombs captured this great photo while cross-country skiing near the spout. (Submitted by Rob Coombs)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.