See splendid winter scenes in our latest audience gallery

Snowshoeing has been encouraged as part of Newfoundland and Labrador's move back to Alert Level 5, leading to this beautiful shot from Karen Pinsent in Brighton. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

We've already reached the middle of February, and the stunning winter shots keep on coming!

Getting outdoors can be a great way to help combat the isolation blues, but please be safe if you choose to get out and enjoy the weather. Take a look at some of our favourite outdoor scenes form the past week, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

A beautiful photo of Saint Pauls Church in Trinity. "The colours of Trinity really pop against the snow in the winter!" wrote Hayley Wade. (Submitted by Hayley Wade)

St. John's harbour lit up on a February evening, captured by Leona Rockwood. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

Gord Watkins got to see this seal catching some rays at the marina in Holyrood on Sunday. (Submitted by Gord Watkins)

The sees in Bonavista have been active with the winter weather according to Mark Gray, who captured this great shot last week. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The sunsets are always beautiful in Quidi Vidi, including this one captured by Alick Tsui. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The big waves at Lower Island Cove show off the power of the water, according to Eugene Howell. "I froze my hands trying to capture the perfect shot." (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Derek Cutler got this great winter scene while on a Valentine's Day snowshoe trip on Lomond River Trail in Gros Morne. (Submitted by Derek Cutler)

A beautiful photo of the sun hitting the water at Powderhouse Cove near Lewisporte. Thanks to Dale Foss for sending this in! (Submitted by Dale Foss)

Julie Baggs has sent us many great pictures of Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo, and this one is no exception! This was taken on a windy but warm day last Friday. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

