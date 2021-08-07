Pops of colour across the province in our latest audience gallery

It was quite the night in Gander last week, with fireworks put off as part of Gander Day on Aug. 2. (Submitted by Scott Cook)

It's been a hot couple of days across Newfoundland and Labrador, but it has led to some beautiful pictures coming in from our audience enjoying the summer weather.

This week's gallery features photos from all across the province, along with bursts of colour nice enough to put on a postcard.

Enjoy our latest gallery, and don't forget to scroll the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

A fantastic summer day in Greenspond in the Bonavista Bay. (Submitted by Kimberley Warren)

Beatrice Powell got her cod quota earlier this week just outside Salvage on the Eastport peninsula. (Submitted by Beatrice Powell)

The sky in Flat Bay Brook was lit up pink during a sunrise earlier this week. (Submitted by Brian Berger)

Chris Kelly caught this double rainbow on the Exploits River in central Newfoundland. (Submitted by Chris Kelly)

Josh Bridgeman writes "This one was especially curious, waddling closely in front of several spectators and stopping to nibble on a piece of grass and eventually my shoe (which I’m sure was far less tasty)." (Submitted by Josh Bridgeman)

The town of Dildo celebrated Dildo Days earlier this month, meaning the wharf was all dressed up in flags and balloons. Thanks to Marilyn Crotty for this great shot! (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

A beautiful photo of budding bakeapples in the morning fog in Indian Cove, Labrador, captured by Niki Rumbolt. (Submitted by Niki Rumbolt)

A scenic kayak under 'the arches' in Tickle Cove. Thanks to Wayne Hebb for sending this photo in! (Submitted by Wayne Hebb)

Michael Pittman took this great shot of the Rose Blanche lighthouse on a trip to the province from Ontario. (Submitted by Michael Pittman)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.