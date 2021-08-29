We're welcoming September in our latest audience gallery

Doug Barnes captured this great shot during a sunrise paddle on Newman Sound in Terra Nova National Park. (Submitted by Doug Barnes)

And just like that, we've reached the end of August. Crazy how time flies, right?

We're entering one of the last real weeks of summer, but there's still lots of time to get out and enjoy what Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer.

See what some our audience got up to in our latest gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

These orange chairs definitely aren't a bad place to spend a morning. Thanks to Linda Lane for sending this photo in! (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Scenic St. John's, captured by Bob Hong on a hike of the Southside Hills. (Submitted by Bob Hong)

Marilyn Crotty spotted these two dolphins in the water in Dildo. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Ellen Turpin got to see this great landscape while staycationing on the Northern Peninsula. (Submitted by Ellen Turpin)

Neville Webb took this photo while checking out the lighthouse at Cape Spear. It's been a popular staycation spot again this year! (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Regular contributor Eugene Howell sent us this beautiful scene from over the Baccalieu Island Nature Reserve. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Vannessa Badcock writes 'We had to pause our adventure in the woods for a dip in this beautiful river under the falls of Deer Park area.' (Submitted by Vannessa Badcock)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.