We're welcoming September in our latest audience gallery
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
And just like that, we've reached the end of August. Crazy how time flies, right?
We're entering one of the last real weeks of summer, but there's still lots of time to get out and enjoy what Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer.
See what some our audience got up to in our latest gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.