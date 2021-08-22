Tranquil summer scenes in our latest audience gallery
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
It feels like August has gone by in a breeze, but at least we've gotten some great weather (and great photos) to enjoy it!
This week's gallery features stops all across the province, from the waters of Ferryland to rainbows in Rigolet.
Take a moment to enjoy our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you could be included in a future instalment.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.