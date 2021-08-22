Tranquil summer scenes in our latest audience gallery

A lovely shot of birds on the move in Burgeo. Thanks to Julie Baggs for sending this in! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

It feels like August has gone by in a breeze, but at least we've gotten some great weather (and great photos) to enjoy it!

This week's gallery features stops all across the province, from the waters of Ferryland to rainbows in Rigolet.

Take a moment to enjoy our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you could be included in a future instalment.

Qing Chen took this photo while hiking the Grand Bank Cape Trail in Burin, noting how amazed she was by the colour of the rocks. (Submitted by Qing Chen)

Paul O'Toole was able to catch a great photo these two Northern Gannets at the Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve. (Submitted by Paul O'Toole)

The recent warm weather means great evenings for looking at sunsets! Colin Manners sent us this one from Conception Bay. (Submitted by Colin Manners)

This whale and bird worked together to give Volodymyr Karatushyn a great action shot in Ferryland. (Submitted by Volodymyr Karatushyn)

A Rigolet rainbow, courtesy of Iris Allen. (Submitted by Iris Allen)

Shay Ryan sent us this creative shot of a water soaked spider web in Admiral's Beach. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)

Richard Dewey used a drone to take this photo overlooking Norris Point. (Submitted by Richard Dewey)

A moody Sunday morning on the water in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by Roxanne Wade)

Tara Hamylyn stopped to see the wild flowers on the way to Codjacks Cove near Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.