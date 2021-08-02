Take a trip across N.L. in our latest audience photo gallery

Bridget Meaney left the split cod out to dry in Harbour Mille after a fishing trip earlier this week. (Submitted by Bridget Meaney)

Welcome to August!

Photo submissions came from all over Newfoundland and Labrador this week, with people making the most of some great summer weather.

See it all in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find how you can submit a photo of your own.

A stunning sunrise in Northern Bay, captured by Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

This whale knew the perfect time to jump to be caught on camera by Clifford Dolan. (Submitted by Clifford Dolan)

A beautiful orange sky in Labrador from earlier this week. (Submitted by Dominque Andrews)

Gary Howell sent us this great shot, writing 'A mirror finish off the shores of Boyd's Cove in central N.L.' (Submitted by Gary Howell)

The mountains at Western Brook Pond in Gros Morne National Park are truly stunning. Thanks to Kat Wiseman for sending this in! (Submitted by Kat Wiseman)

The boats were ready at the Bonne Bay regatta at the end of July. Jerome Jesseau was lakeside for all the action. (Submitted by Jerome Jesseau)

A bald eagle watching over Admirals Beach on the southern Avalon Peninsula. (Submitted by Shay Ryan)

Steve King writes, 'wet weather and high water make the beach fire a rare event on the west coast this summer.' (Submitted by Steve King)

