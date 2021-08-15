Everyone's trying to beat the heat in our latest audience gallery
The warm weather has continued across Newfoundland and Labrador, with humidity and heat warnings being felt across the province.
This week's gallery features people — as well as our furry friends and other animals— trying to manage the heat while exploring everything the land has to offer.
Have a look in our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.
