Everyone's trying to beat the heat in our latest audience gallery

Mark Gray got this shot at just the right time to see these whales practicing their synchronized swimming routine! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The warm weather has continued across Newfoundland and Labrador, with humidity and heat warnings being felt across the province.

This week's gallery features people — as well as our furry friends and other animals— trying to manage the heat while exploring everything the land has to offer.

Have a look in our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

Nothing like a day at the beach to cool you down! Thanks to Eugene Howell for this great photo. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Sunrise on the Trans-Canada Highway near Hodgewater Line. (Submitted by Clayton Handrigan)

Grace was cooling off in the summer breeze at Tug Pond near Clarenville earlier this week! (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

Colleen Stack got to enjoy this peaceful scene on the Fox Island Trail in Port Rexton. (Submitted by Colleen Stack)

We've gotten some amazing photos of the puffins in Elliston this summer, including this one from Ronald O'Toole! (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Kathi Noah wrote that these boats were 'dancing to the breeze while awaiting their next adventure' outside Carbonear. (Submitted by Kathi Noah)

Julie Baggs was beating the heat at Kinsmen Prince Edward Park in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A beautiful shot of the Battery in St. John's harbour, courtesy of Udantha Chandraratne. (Submitted by Udantha Chandraratne)

