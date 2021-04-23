Signs of spring: The wildlife is back in this week's audience gallery

Tom Donovan found this wood duck at Kent's Pond during a morning walk. (Submitted by Tom Donovan)

Spring is in full swing across Newfoundland and Labrador, giving way to fantastic scenes and — fingers crossed that it holds — warm weather.

With it came the return of wildlife, as witnessed and caught on camera by our audience members over the last week.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

Alick Tsui celebrated Earth Day from the Sugarloaf Path near Logy Bay. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Spring serenity in Old Perlican. (Submitted by Eugene Howell )

Frank Gale had a greeting from an otter at Ned’s Pond in Stephenville. (Submitted by Frank Gale)

A meeting of the minds in Norris Arm. (Submitted by Gary Purchase)

Kathy Scott found this unexpected visitor in her backyard in Paradise. (Submitted by Kathy Scott)

