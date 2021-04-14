Rain, drizzle, fog? It works for the photos in this week's audience gallery

The fog had a hard time letting up this month, but created brilliant scenes such as this one from Cape Bonavista. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The recent batch of weather may have kept many of us hunkered down, but for those who adventured out brought back some amazing photos!

This week's gallery features classic, foggy scenes from old ports and also some signs of the bright and vibrant spring ahead.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

A recent stint of freezing rain made for some spectacular photos in Paradise. (Submitted by Heather Goobie)

A gorgeous day at Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

An exploration around Gillams Beach uncovered this scene for Laura Brake. (Submitted by Laura Brake)

Rocky Harbour delivers on some of the nicest sunsets in the province. (Submitted by Wanda Pittman)

Lobster pots are waiting for their catch in Tickle Cove. (Submitted by Stephanie Fraser)

Spring has certainly sprung, and with it returns some visitors to Barbara Harpur's garden in Topsail. (Submitted by Barbara Harpur)

A calm morning at Quidi Vidi Lake with the sun just cresting over the village. (Submitted by Tim Rossy)

Saturday was beautiful day for a hike around the rocky coastline of Bell Island. Thanks to Gordon Watkins for sending this great photo. (Submitted by Gordon Watkins)

