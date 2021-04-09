Fiery skies and grey, foggy days: Check out this week's audience gallery

What a sunrise! Georgina Parsons sent this one in from Little Bay Islands. (Submitted by Georgina Parsons )

Spring has sprung in Newfoundland and Labrador, and with it comes the yearly unveiling of some beautiful scenes.

BIG sunrises and sunsets dominated the inbox this week, and our audience members did not miss them.

Enjoy these great photos, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own!

This old boat won't find the sea anymore, but adds a nice touch to the landscape in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

The early morning fog settles in at Quidi Vidi Lake, in St. John's. (Submitted by Tracy Norberg)

West coast, best coast? A Port au Port Peninsula sunset, sent in by Trevor Power. (Submitted by Trevor Power)

The popular Northern Bay Sands offered this amazing scene as the sun was setting. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

An early morning sunrise from Cape Spear. (Submitted by Rob Wadman-Scanlan)

The always pleasant sunsets of Twillingate. (Submitted by Thelma O’Brien)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.