Winter vs. spring in a fight to the finish for this week's photo album

A pair of very different birds, both like the rest of us, trying to figure out if the weather is warm enough to flap around a bit. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase and Anita Noseworthy)

We are right on the cusp of warmer weather here in Newfoundland and Labrador, but there's still lots of crisp, frosty vistas to explore.

Enjoy our latest audience gallery. And after, find out how you can submit to be part of the next one.

Tim the dog tentatively checks to see if spring is happening yet in his backyard in St. John's. (Submitted by David Collett)

A spring sun rises to warm the ships anchored at Fort Amherst in St. John's. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

A Canadian Coast Guard ship enjoys a beautiful day in the Bay of Islands. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

No stranger to Norris Arm, this bald eagle takes one look at that ice and takes off, literally. (Submitted by Eldon Purchase)

Lucy the beagle inspects an abandoned root cellar in Porterville, near Lewisporte. (Submitted by Barry Porter)

It's a lovely morning in Northern Bay, and you are a Canada goose. You might as well stretch out and enjoy it. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

It's snow, sea, and sunny skies over Trout River Gut. (Submitted by Rodney Morgan)

Owls always look so judgy. This Horned Owl made a stop off on this clothes line post to glare at Hopedale and presumably sample the local shrews. (Submitted by Dawn Winters)

A particularly impactful refraction over at the Spout near Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

An incredible vista overlooking Lawn on the last morning of March. (Submitted by Paul Pomeroy)

This little visitor in Whitbourne bodes well for that snow in the background receding sometime soon. Soonish. (Submitted by Anita Noseworthy)

