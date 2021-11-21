Less light, but it's wondrous: See the best of fall in our latest audience gallery

They don't call it the golden hour for nothing. Linda Lane captured this autumn along Route 350, outside Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Linda Lane )

We're at that stage of the fall when the sunrises come later, the sunsets come earlier, and every bit of daylight seems a little more precious.

Some of our entries in this week's audience gallery take great advantage of natural light. You'll also see the magic of the evening.

Take a moment to relax with this assortment. If you're feeling inspired and want to contribute, please scroll down to find directions on how to get involved.

Tara Hamlyn tells us she caught this 'gorgeous ocean view on a crisp fall hike' along the Rockcut Trails in Twillingate. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

There was some striking illumination of the Illusuak Cultural Centre in Nain on this evening ... or most. Its famous design never fails to inspire. (Submitted by Lez Snow)

The sunrises in Burgeo can be so striking, even in the late fall when sunlight is at a premium. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Eugene Howell says the pounding waves at Mulleys Cove in Conception Bay create stunning crashes as this restored house high on the land is almost touched by sea water driven high into the evening sky. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Brilliantly blue skies hang over the famous lighthouse in Ferryland, in this September photo that Mitzi Sullivan shared with us. (Submitted by Mitzi Sullivan)

Rainbows don't happen every day, but sometimes you can be in the right place at the right time. Alick Tsui was at Cuckolds Cove on Signal Hill in St. John's on Nov. 16. He comments, 'A bright sunny sky following a short powerful shower gave us a nice rainbow.' (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

We have another rainbow photo to show you. This spectacular rainbow seemed to stretch right over Bay St. George during a recent windy day. (Submitted by John Cherwinski)

These marshberries look perfectly ripe (and would no doubt look great jammed and on toast!). Michael Plummer saw them at Cable John Cove on the Bonavista Peninsula. (Submitted by Michael Plummer)

Nicole Moores dipped into her archives to share this photo from a couple of years back, as she (and some friends) took in the view of St. John's from Signal Hill. (Nicole Moores )

