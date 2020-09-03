Leaves are changing: Check out September scenes in this week's audience gallery
We love to see your pics: Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
Fall is coming and the leaves are beginning to change in some areas of the province.
Others are still in full-blown summer mode.
Check out this week's audience gallery, filled with sunsets, sunrises, beautiful landscapes and even the Milky Way.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.