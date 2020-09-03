Leaves are changing: Check out September scenes in this week's audience gallery

Robyn Lush caught this beautiful sunrise at Forest Pond in the Goulds area of St. John's. Lush writes, 'It's stunning and breathtaking and so worth letting go of that warm bed.' (Submitted by Robyn Lush)

Fall is coming and the leaves are beginning to change in some areas of the province.

Others are still in full-blown summer mode.

Check out this week's audience gallery, filled with sunsets, sunrises, beautiful landscapes and even the Milky Way.

Oliver Stueker happened upon a beautiful scene while taking a stroll around Quidi Vidi Lake on a Saturday evening. (Submitted by Oliver Stueker)

Fall is quickly approaching in Labrador City. (Submitted by Mike Power)

Crews leave for the fishing grounds during first light of an August morning in Grand Bank. (Submitted by Ann Miller)

Jason Edwards captured the Milky Way over Tilton Barrens in late August. (Submitted by Jason Edwards)

Tors Cove shines on a sunny summer day. (Submitted Catherine Adams)

Jerome Jesseau found a spectacular view of Western Beach from Aaron's Arm Trail in Sandbanks Provincial Park. (Submitted by Jerome Jesseau)

The moon was full and bright to start September. Lisa Lowe captured this image from her patio in Conception Bay South Wednesday night. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.