Summer staycation adventures: Sunsets and great views in our latest gallery

Walter Gill took this photo getting ready to jig fish off Change Islands. An incredibly still morning, captured by the water below the boats. (Submitted by Walter Gill)

This summer might not be like other summers, but that isn't stopping people from getting out and exploring everything Newfoundland and Labrador has to offer.

This week's gallery is packed with stunning views, getting up close with wildlife and pets enjoying a staycation just as much as their owners.

Linda Cutler caught these foxes taking a break in the grass, enjoying the warm weather earlier this week. Great shot! (Submitted by Linda Cutler)

'The stunning sunset over the lighthouse at Western Bay, here in Conception Bay North,' writes Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Wyman Jacque was checking his salmon nets Thursday morning in Kenemish near Happy Valley-Goose Bay, when this gorgeous sunrise greeted him. (Submitted by Wyman Jacque)

Gordon Wheaton had his camera out when the NEOWISE comet passed overhead in Clarenville last week. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

Seana Clarke took this photo on a beautiful day at Gander Lake. She calls the photo 'Bee Happy!' (Submitted by Seana Clarke)

Jessica Maddox was enjoying her staycation at Gros Morne National Park, along with her black lab Vader. (Submitted by Jessica Maddox)

Julie Baggs took this great photo at Sandbanks Provincial Park in Burgeo. A real great summer vibe in this shot! (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

