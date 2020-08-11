Peak of summer: Catch your breath with our latest audience gallery

What a relaxing scene. Karen Pinsent shared this photo, taken recently during the food fishery when she went out with her husband early one morning near Brighton. 'My favourite time of the day,' she says. (Submitted by Karen Pinsent)

Sunrises are still early, sunrises are still (fairly) late, and there's definitely still a scent of summer in the air. This time of August is peak summer.

Our latest gallery of photos from our audience takes us around Newfoundland and Labrador, with scenes that range from the sumptuous to the whimsical.

Want to get involved? Scroll to the bottom for directions.

Taking it all in, with a view over Harbour Breton. (Submitted by Tina Stryde)

Bill Blackmore found a great perspective in Twillingate's historic harbour, of an anchor that probably has some stories to tell. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore)

A staycation on the west coast took Jackie Fagan Cullen to Middle Arm, home to this colourful fishing stage. (Submitted by Jackie Fagan Cullen)

Roy Critch captured this image on a recent staycation. He comments, 'A lonesome tree hanging on for dear life. On the beach between Harbour Mille and Little Bay East, Fortune Bay.' (Submitted by Roy Critch)

Carole Saunders shared this photo, taken one evening at Juggler’s Cove, Mad Rock, while hunting for mussels. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)

Summer sunsets! Here are some stunning skies here captured in Winterton. (Submitted by Corina Norris Reid)

Eugene Howell comments, 'Early morning walk on the beautiful beach at Northern Bay Sands as it creates the perfect mirror effect of the moving summer clouds.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.