Follow your bliss, with our latest gallery of audience photos
We love to see your photos! Email them to us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We love to see your photos! Email them to us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
What's your happy place? At this time of the year, we imagine it's looking its best.
Our latest audience gallery features favourite swimming holes, some knockout sunsets and — apologies to Jon Stewart — a moment (or two) of Zen.
Want to get involved in our regular gallery? Scroll to the bottom for directions.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.