Follow your bliss, with our latest gallery of audience photos

A perfect summer scene at 'the Rocky Pool,' a popular swimming hole at Northern Bay Sands in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell )

What's your happy place? At this time of the year, we imagine it's looking its best.

Our latest audience gallery features favourite swimming holes, some knockout sunsets and — apologies to Jon Stewart — a moment (or two) of Zen.

Want to get involved in our regular gallery? Scroll to the bottom for directions.

Know the song Squid Jigging Ground, by Arthur Scammell? More than 90 years later, the traditions continues. Priscilla Pike says she has never seen so many boats in one spot as this scene off Crocker’s Cove, Carbonear. 'Wonderful to see,' she told us. (Submitted by Priscilla Pike)

A knockout sunset at Woolfrey's Pond, Lewisporte. We love the reflected colours! (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

A little bit of drama in the skies, in this Trinity Bay sunset over English Harbour (Submitted by Lynn Spracklin)

What a sight! Blair Snook shared this image captured of whales seen off Sunnyside. (Submitted by Blair Snook )

Another kind of food fishery! This puffin was seen looking for something good to eat off Bacon Cove, Conception Bay. (Submitted by John Garland)

A view of Trout River, from the Eastern Point Trail. Jerome Jesseau says, 'Sadly, much of the boardwalk that surrounds the harbour was damaged by Hurricane Dorian last fall. Hoping it can be rebuilt soon.' (Submitted by Jerome Jesseau)

A captivating seaside view near Port Union, on the Bonavista Peninsula. (Submitted by Bert Driessen)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.