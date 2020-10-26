ATVs on city streets huge tourism boost for Corner Brook, say business owners

Corner Brook is wrapping up its second season of allowing all-terrain vehicles on select downtown streets, and supporters say the new rules have brought new business to the city, with locals also availing of the new routes.

Under the change, ATV riders have access to restaurants, hotels and shops before and after riding on nearby trails.

"My office is right on Main Street and I often see caravans of side-by-sides and quads going by. It's great to see. It means dollars for the community," said Mayor Jim Parsons on Monday.

"It's unique. It something that not many places as large as our city are able to do that sort of thing. It's a great opportunity for tourists and our local residents alike," he said.

Big success

In May 2019, city council approved four-wheel recreational vehicles on designated routes in the west coast city between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 31.

The general speed limit is 40 km/h, but near multi-purpose trails — used by cyclists, pedestrians — the maximum speed someone can drive is 20 km/h.

The route primarily follows the waterfront except for Main Street and Broadway, with an added expansion in 2020 to use Park Street and West Street, allowing riders access to amenities.

Mayor Jim Parsons gets a downtown tour from Rugged Edge owner Chris Borden on Monday. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's been a big increase in the tourist industry that we haven't seen before. They usually bypass the city," said Greenwood Inn and Suites sales manager Chris Rumboldt.

The Greenwood is located right on West Street and features underground parking, which is a big hit with ATV users he said.

"We've seen a real increase. Mostly from the island but when the Atlantic bubble opened up, we saw a lot from Nova Scotia," he said.

Rumboldt said tourists stayed at the hotels every weekend last summer and loved the access to downtown on their trek across the back trails of the province. He already has a booking of 30 for next August.

The road access has been a boon for businesses under the COVID-19 pandemic, says a Corner Brook ATV dealer.

"I love to see it. They are welcome in our town. Businesses really needed it, especially with what's going on right now," said Craig Borden, owner of Rugged Edge on Lundrigan Drive.

Borden pushed for the city to open an ATV route so cross-island tourists and local users could access the trails on either side of Corner Brook.

Chris Rumboldt, sales manager at Greenwood Inn and Suites, says tourists riding their ATVs and side-by-sides are staying at his hotel because of its underground parking. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

In the past, companies like his would ship ATVs to Deer Lake or Stephenville on a trailer but now he can offer guided tours of the city area and leave right from his store.

He says he's sold a lot of side-by-sides and quads to new types of customers during the pandemic.

"They are visiting restaurants, they are stopping at gas stations. They are picking up supplies. Also, people are now travelling to their cabins on ATV, which they couldn't do before," he said.

More expansion?

The mayor said the additions to Park Street and West Street were a success this summer, with most users obeying the rules and speed limits, and said it's time to start talking about opening more roadways.

Borden says business has seen a big boost since the new route opened up. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"We are also looking at ways to get residents access. We have a lot of residents that have snowmobiles, ATVs and side-by-sides. We owe it to our residents to get them access to our wonderful trail system," he said.

Borden agreed, saying the one route gives a clear path from east to west, but if the city is willing to open more roads it could increase tourism and local traffic.

Advice

Other municipalities and business owners have asked Borden how the road access has been such a success in Corner Brook, he said. His advice? Bring in proper rules and regulations.

"Be patient and try to work with your local municipalities and your ATV- and snowmobile-riding groups," he said.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says opening some streets to all-terrain vehicles is bringing money into the city, on Newfoundland's west coast. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The mayor agrees.

"It's important to take baby steps. We started with one single route, with very easy-to-follow rules," said Parsons. As people got used to that, it became possible to expand, he said.

"But you can't expand too quickly and you can't have a free for all. You have to be able to enforce rules."

