Guns, ATVs stolen from Tors Cove home
Nfld. & Labrador

Ferryland RCMP are investigating the theft of two ATVs and five guns from a home in Tors Cove on Monday evening.

Shotguns and rifle among the 5 firearms stolen from house

CBC News ·
These two Honda ATVs were stolen from a home in Tors Cove on Monday, along with five guns, police say. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police say the house on Beachy Cove Road was broken into sometime between 6 p.m. and just before midnight, when the theft was discovered.

Officers say the suspects fled the home on the stolen ATVs, a red 2009 Honda Fourtrax 420 ATV with Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate VDX315 and a red 1998 Honda Fourtrax ATV.

The firearms stolen were a Winchester semi-automatic shotgun, two Springfield pump-action shotguns, a Cooey model single-shot shotgun and a Lee Enfield .303 rifle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

