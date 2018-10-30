Erratic driving complaint lands 2 ATV riders with charges

A pair of ATV drivers were charged, and one of the men arrested, following a complaint of erratic driving in Conception Bay South.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found the ATVs and stopped them, charging both men with operating an ATV outside of an approved area, operating without insurance, and imprudent driving.

One of the men was also charged with resisting arrest and breach of court orders.

He was held in custody overnight to appear in provincial court in St. John's Monday morning.

Police impounded both of the ATVs.

