Green light for ATVs to ride on some city streets in Corner Brook

All-terrain vehicles will now join cars, motorcycles and bikes on some downtown Corner Brook streets, after a vote by city council this week.

While not everyone was in favour of allowing the machines to share the road, Craig Borden, of the Rugged Edge outdoor shop and an advocate for this initiative, insists you won't see a caravan of ATVs roaring down the waterfront.

"The main route that's been selected by the city, and they took a lot of time to consider to make this the first route, and I guess, it's probably baby steps ... they want to make sure its done properly and safety," he said.

"Side-by-sides are not these big off road machines that people think they are. You know, most of them right now are very similar to cars, they're closed in, they have doors and windshields."

He said only four-wheel ATVs will be allowed on the designated route, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m from June 1 - Oct. 31 .

The speed limit is 40 km/hr and near multi-purpose trails – used by cyclists, pedestrians – the maximum speed someone can drive is 20 km/hr.

The City of Corner Brook did a test run of ATVs through the downtown core in April. Broadway, shown in this photo, was selected as part of the designated route for ATVs. (City of Corner Brook/Facebook)

Borden said it's up to ATV riders to respect the rules to make this work.

"I know the RNC, and the city municipal police, are going to be making extra patrols," he told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Missing link

Borden said the biggest benefit is that it bridges a missing link for ATV riders on the west coast of Newfoundland.

"It's mainly to get a lot of tourists that do the cross-island tours, but also cabin owners in the area," he said.

What he, and other companies, were doing to get through Corner Brook was either drive through the city illegally — which Borden said he never condoned — or transport companies would pick people up in Deer Lake and then ship ATVs to Stephenville. The latter option required multiple trips for big groups since only three or four machines could be transported at a time.

"[This change is] going to bring great exposure to Newfoundland as far as tourism goes ... and the power sports tourism industry," he said.

Boosting business

It was the economic factor that was behind city council's decision to test it out, at least for Mayor Jim Parsons.

"We think we're really missing out on some tourism dollars there," Parsons said earlier this month.

Borden agrees, saying riders were bypassing Corner Brook altogether – adding up to missed opportunities for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

He believes business is already coming the city's way after this decision.

"We've got one tour operator from Nova Scotia, he's got 88 rooms booked here in Corner Brook for the summer ... he has guests coming from the eastern seaboard," he said.

In the past, ATV owners often had to bypass Corner Brook by putting their machines on a trailer, like this one, due to the lack of a route through the city. (Craig Borden/Submitted)

A TV crew is coming to Corner Brook in June, too, according to Borden.

The show, Dirt Trax, which airs on the Outdoor Channel and several others in Canada and the U.S., is billed as a show for ATV enthusiasts.

"This is the Hockey Night of Canada to the ATV people," Borden said.

He hopes to alleviate the concerns some people have about sharing the road with the machines.

"I don't think you're going to see people using their ATVs just for a joyride," he said.