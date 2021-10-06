31-year-old woman dead after King's Point collision between ATV, motorcycle

A 31-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle and an ATV collided near Springdale, N.L., on Tuesday.

The RCMP say the woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died at the scene after the motorcycle hit an ATV crossing Route 391, a highway close to King's Point.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported in an ambulance with serious injuries, police said.

The ATV driver was uninjured, and was towing a small cart at the time of the collision, according to the RCMP.

The force says its collision analyst and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating.

Tuesday's death comes just two weeks after an ATV operator died near Paddy's Pond, prompting the RCMP to plead with ATV owners to heed safety requirements, which includes having a driver's licence and crossing roadways only when drivers have 100 metres of visibility.

"All terrain vehicles and the highway don't mix. Or roadways. None of that mixes," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jolene Garland at the time.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador