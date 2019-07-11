Collision between ATV and car leads to impaired driving charge for York Harbour man

A York Harbour man is facing a charge of impaired driving after a collision between an ATV and car in the town on Newfoundland's west coast.

Corner Brook RCMP said the detachment received a report of an accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday on York Harbour's Main Road.

Police said the driver, a 37-year-old man from York Harbour, was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples with a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, according to a press release issues by the police Thursday afternoon.

The RCMP arrested him for impaired driving, seized his ATV and suspended his licence. He's also facing three charges under the Motorized Snow Vehicles and All-Terrain Vehicles Act, for operating an ATV on a highway, operating an ATV without insurance, and not wearing a helmet.

He was released from custody and is due to appear in court Sept. 19.

