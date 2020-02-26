This is what it's like to fall through the ice on an ATV

A man crashes through the film of ice covering a pond and can't get out. He's treading frigid water, slipping back under every time he tries to pull himself to safety.

He doesn't have long if he wants to survive.

Luckily, this is a simulation — but it highlights the vigilance and preparation rescuers need to cultivate in order to save a life.

First responders practiced an ice rescue scenario in Conception Bay South on Wednesday. Here's a first-hand look at the dangerous mission of getting someone back on dry land.

