ATV driver, 81, killed after vehicle rolls over near Bay d'Espoir highway 

Police said a man killed Thursday in an ATV rolllover near the Bay d'Espoir highway was the first one in N.L. so far this year. There were 20 last year involving ATVs and snowmobiles. (CBC)

Police in Harbour Breton said Friday an elderly man was killed after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving rolled over and trapped him on ice.

The 81-year-old man rolled over an embankment Thursday off Route 360 — also known as the Bay d'Espoir highway — in an area used for cabins, police said.

The man had not been wearing a helmet, RCMP said.

A caller alerted the police after the man was found on Twillick Lake, which had frozen over. When police arrived, they found him pinned underneath his machine.

"Officers determined that the ATV departed a trail and rolled over as it went down over an embankment onto the lake," RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP noted 20 operators of ATVs and snowmobiles were killed in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2020.

"This is the first such death for 2021," the RCMP statement said.