ATV driver killed after vehicle flips on Benoit's Cove woods road

Police in western Newfoundland say a man was killed after he was trapped underneath his all-terrain vehicle on a woods road in Benoit's Cove.

The ATV had flipped while the driver was going down the road, said a statement from the RCMP's Corner Brook detachment.

Police said the man died at the scene.

A passerby discovered the scene and called for help. Police noted the driver had been wearing a helmet.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working with police on the investigation.

It's the second fatality involving an ATV within a week in Newfoundland and Labrador. Last week, a man was killed near Fortune when his vehicle crashed in a remote area.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador