ATV driver killed after vehicle flips on Benoit's Cove woods road
Police in western Newfoundland say a man was killed after he was trapped underneath his all-terrain vehicle on a woods road in Benoit's Cove.
Driver was wearing helmet, had become trapped underneath vehicle
The ATV had flipped while the driver was going down the road, said a statement from the RCMP's Corner Brook detachment.
Police said the man died at the scene.
A passerby discovered the scene and called for help. Police noted the driver had been wearing a helmet.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working with police on the investigation.
It's the second fatality involving an ATV within a week in Newfoundland and Labrador. Last week, a man was killed near Fortune when his vehicle crashed in a remote area.