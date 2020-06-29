Skip to Main Content
ATV driver killed after vehicle flips on Benoit's Cove woods road
Nfld. & Labrador

ATV driver killed after vehicle flips on Benoit's Cove woods road

Police in western Newfoundland say a man was killed after he was trapped underneath his all-terrain vehicle on a woods road in Benoit's Cove. 

Driver was wearing helmet, had become trapped underneath vehicle

CBC News ·
Police says the man riding the ATV had been wearing a helmet. (RCMP)

Police in western Newfoundland say a man was killed after he was trapped underneath his all-terrain vehicle on a woods road in Benoit's Cove. 

The ATV had flipped while the driver was going down the road, said a statement from the RCMP's Corner Brook detachment. 

Police said the man died at the scene. 

A passerby discovered the scene and called for help. Police noted the driver had been wearing a helmet. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working with police on the investigation. 

It's the second fatality involving an ATV within a week in Newfoundland and Labrador. Last week, a man was killed near Fortune when his vehicle crashed in a remote area. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now