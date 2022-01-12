Man, 67, dies after becoming trapped under an ATV near Terrenceville

The RCMP are investigating the death of a man in an ATV crash near Terrenceville. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

A man is dead following an ATV crash near Terrenceville, a town on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, on Tuesday.

RCMP officers arrived at the crash site shortly before 6 p.m., where they found a 67-year-old man, the driver of the ATV, trapped under the vehicle, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ATV driver, who police say was not wearing a helmet, appeared to have taken a detour to avoid an icy part of a trail and travelled down a steep embankment. According to police, the ATV flipped over while going down the hill, trapping the driver.

The man died at the scene, said the RCMP.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been engaged and the investigation is ongoing.

