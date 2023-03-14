Man in his 40s dead after ATV crash in South Dildo: RCMP

The RCMP says a man in his 40s is dead after an ATV crash in South Dildo. (David Bell/CBC)

The RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV crash on Route 80 in South Dildo.

In a media release, the police force said the crash was reported Monday morning.

A man in his 40s was found dead underneath an ATV in a ditch in the community.

Police say the crash happened sometime between Sunday, when the man left his home, to when it was discovered Monday morning.

The office of the chief medical examiner and RCMP are continuing the investigation.

