Man in his 40s dead after ATV crash in South Dildo: RCMP
The RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV crash on Route 80 in South Dildo.
RCMP says the crash was reported Monday morning but could have happened Sunday
In a media release, the police force said the crash was reported Monday morning.
A man in his 40s was found dead underneath an ATV in a ditch in the community.
Police say the crash happened sometime between Sunday, when the man left his home, to when it was discovered Monday morning.
The office of the chief medical examiner and RCMP are continuing the investigation.