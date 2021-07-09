Young person dead in ATV crash in Hampden: RCMP

One young person is dead and another has minor injuries after an ATV crash in Hampden. (David Bell/CBC)

A young person has died as a result of an ATV crash in Hampden on Newfoundland's west coast, according to the RCMP.

In a media release the RCMP said the crash happened Thursday night and determined that the ATV was travelling at a high speed on Main Street in the community.

Police say the driver lost control and it went down an embankment onto Elms Place. The two occupants, both minors, were thrown from the ATV during the collision.

The RCMP said both were wearing helmets, but the driver's helmet was not properly secured and came off during the crash.

The driver died at the scene.

The RCMP said it received a report from a paramedic at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

The passenger had minor injuries.

Three people have now died in ATV crashes in areas policed by the RCMP in 2021.

