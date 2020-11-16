25-year-old dies in ATV crash in Avondale, RCMP investigating

RCMP in Holyrood are investigating an ATV crash that killed a 25-year-old man in Avondale on Friday. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Holyrood RCMP are investigating an ATV crash that killed a 25-year-old man in Avondale last week.

Police were call to the scene of an accident on the Avondale Access Road around 10 p.m. Friday. According to a press release Monday afternoon, an ATV driver was thrown from his vehicle in the crash and died on scene.

Police say the driver was wearing a helmet at the time and that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police are working with the office of the chief medical examiner on the investigation, and are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.