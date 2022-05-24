Man dies in ATV crash on Random Island over long weekend

According to the RCMP, seven people have died in off road vehicle accidents so far this year. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

A 33-year-old man is dead following an ATV crash on a woods road near Petley, a community on Newfoundland's Random Island, near Clarenville, on Sunday, say police.

According to a statement from the RCMP, the man was found on the road near an ATV that had been extensively damaged. The man was taken to Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The man was not wearing a helmet, said police.

According to the statement, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and an investigation into the cause of the crash and "suspected use of alcohol" is ongoing.

The crash comes just three days after helmets became mandatory for ATV riders in Newfoundland and Labrador, except when making frequent stops while hunting and trapping at a speed less than 20 km/h.

The fatal crash marks the seventh fatal offroad vehicle accident in Newfoundland and Labrador so far in 2022, according to police.

