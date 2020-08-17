Corner Brook woman dead following ATV crash

A 24-year-old woman is dead after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash near the community of Westport on Sunday.

Baie Verte RCMP got a call about the single-vehicle crash just before 2 a.m.

The Corner Brook woman was driving the side-by-side ATV on Bear Cove Cabin Road at the time.

Both the driver and a 25-year-old man from La Scie, who was the passenger, were taken to hospital.

The woman died from her injuries, while the man was released from hospital later that day after being treated for minor injuries.

Police said neither of the individuals were wearing helmets or seatbelts at the time, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

