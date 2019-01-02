Man dies after ATV collision in Branch

A 53-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Branch on Boxing Day.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the man died at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's on Dec. 30.

It's believed he was the only person on the vehicle, and the ATV was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The incident was not initially reported to the RCMP, police say, but an investigation is now ongoing to determine if alcohol was a factor.