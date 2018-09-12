ATV riders to Nalcor: Leave the access road bridges alone

All-terrain vehicle users in Newfoundland have a message for Nalcor: leave the bridges alone.

ATV rider Mike Power is collecting signatures — 2,400 so far, from several ATV rider associations across the island — on a petition asking Nalcor not to remove bridges and culverts put in place for access roads during construction of the Labrador-island transmission link.

"Those bridges are basically located right across the province on the transmission lines," Power told CBC News. "They've opened up a new world to ATV users, and they also have created a fair amount of activity, the likes of tourism in the area too, that are using these transmission lines."

Riders are worried that with the completion of the link, Nalcor will dismantle the bridges and culverts rather than maintain them, said Power.

No decision made yet

"To take up the bridges, dismantle the bridges, [is] certainly going to create more hazards for people coming in there. It doesn't fix the problem," he said. "What happens, all-terrain vehicles users will bypass the rivers and go through the marshes and trees and cross the rivers another way. So it's not going to solve the problem."

But Nalcor's communications manager says there hasn't been any decision made yet on the bridges.

"At this time, Nalcor has not put any road restrictions in place on access roads built for the Labrador-Island Transmission Link (LIL) or removed any bridges or culverts in central NL," wrote Karen O'Neill in a statement to CBC.

"Over the next couple of years, Nalcor will conduct an assessment of access required to operate and maintain the system and will engage with the provincial regulator. A plan will be put in place that will outline if any additional road decommissioning will be implemented for LIL."

Power said he realizes a decision hasn't been made yet, but added ATV groups wanted to be proactive in taking their message to Nalcor.

"If we sit back and not let Nalcor and the government know there's a fair amount of opposition to taking down those bridges and dismantling those bridges, [that's] the reactive approach, the bridges are being dismantled and it's too late."

