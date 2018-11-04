Driver tries to steal trailer, flees from police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 30-year-old man Saturday night on charges that included flight from police.

Around 11 p.m., the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the east end of St. John's.

It was reported that someone was trying to hook a vehicle onto a trailer to steal it.

Officers arrived at the scene and interrupted the attempt — but the driver had other plans and fled a short distance, until he got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Police service dog Edge, who resumed duty despite his ordeal from the previous night, was called upon to assist in the search.

The suspect was located by an RNC officer and arrested.

In addition to the charge of flight from police, the man was arrested for theft under $5,000 and public mischief.

He was also issued several tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police said the man was held in the lockup for a court appearance on Sunday. The vehicle was impounded.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador