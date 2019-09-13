Judge in attempted murder case takes the courtroom to Signal Hill

Signal Hill was the site of the first transatlantic wireless signal and the last North American battle of the Seven Years' War. On Friday morning, the hill achieved another milestone — its first attempted murder trial.

Walking along the side of jagged cliffs with the ocean crashing into the rocky beach below, Justice Vikas Khaladkar went as close as he could to the edge and looked down.

Wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a Regina Pats baseball cap, the Supreme Court judge peeked over the side, where it's alleged two Iranian students nearly tumbled to their deaths in a botched murder-suicide attempt on April 7, 2017.

He was there for a serious case — one with moral and religious complexities, and more yet to be uncovered.

But to confused hikers passing by, we looked like the strangest group of friends to ever walk Signal Hill.

Falling in and out of single file, it went something like this: Crown prosecutor, judge, court clerk, two sheriffs wearing bulletproof vests, defence lawyer, international student accused of attempted murder, his brother and three journalists.

We're all ordered to stay silent. Not a whisper.

In a trial, a prosecutor or defence lawyer can ask the judge to take the trial outdoors to the scene of an alleged crime. On Friday, the attempted murder trial of an international student went to Signal Hill. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

In the legal world this is called "taking a view." It's a rare tactic, which can be requested by the Crown or defence, to take the trial outdoors on a field trip and give the judge or jury a firsthand look at where the alleged crime took place.

It's been done before in this province, but very seldom and never on Signal Hill (at least not that we can find it court records).

The case has been strange from the beginning, when a publication ban was ordered on the first day concealing the names and faces of both the alleged victim and the accused for reasons we cannot report.

[He] wanted me to be with him for his suicide. - Complainant to police

Atop the hill, the 30-year-old accused stepped aside so as to avoid the cameras. He walked a little ways up the hill and looked down upon this unique twist in his trial.

It's alleged he wrapped his roommate in his arms up here, somewhere near where the judge was standing, and tried to throw them both over the cliff. They got stuck in the bushes a few feet below the lookout. The complainant suffered some scratches but if the Crown's story holds, these shrubs spared him from falling more than 100 feet to what was certain death on the rocks below.

The Iran factor

A police officer testified this week that the accused told the complainant he was taking him to a skiing event on Signal Hill. The officer scoured the internet and couldn't find evidence of any such thing.

The complainant initially said the accused rushed at him and wrapped him in a hug before lunging down the hill. He later spent 10 hours at the police station revising his statement, and took out the part about the accused running at him.

He said the accused wasn't a murderer.

"[He] wanted me to be with him for his suicide," the complainant told police.

Supreme Court Justice Vikas Khaladkar looks out over a cliff on Signal Hill. It was the first time in his 42 years of law that he'd gone on a field trip in open court. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Both young men were PhD candidates in Memorial University's engineering department. They were both devout Muslims and they worked in close proximity.

Questions have been raised so far about whether or not they were having an affair — something their PhD supervisor said was unlikely, because of their faith in God and the scripture's stance on being gay.

Then there's the Iran factor — the fact that their home country is one of nine places in the world that can punish same-sex couples with the death penalty.

"I'm talking about the very practical pressure that people who are not Canadian citizens can feel in these very close relationships, when they are citizens of an authoritarian state," said defence lawyer Mark Gruchy in court on Wednesday.

"When the very issue at the core of this case can get you hung from a construction crane."

Complainant took video before alleged incident

We've seen this spot on Signal Hill before. The two haggard evergreen trees growing out a rock served as a landmark for videos entered into evidence.

One of those videos was taken by the complainant, moments before the alleged incident.

He combed the landscape from left to right — the jagged rocks jutting out in the ocean and those trees growing on a cliff face where it seems no trees should grow. The rugged panoramic must have been a wonder to the young Middle Eastern man.

Then the camera tilts down.

Down the steep hill where it's alleged the two men tumbled briefly in a botched murder-suicide attempt just moments after the video ended.

A video was played in court of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary visiting the spot on Signal Hill where it's said a 28-year-old Iranian student tried to kill his roommate in April of 2017. (CBC)

We've seen this place before and we'll probably see it again.

Next week, it's expected we'll hear from the complainant. At some point we'll hear from the accused, too.

After about five minutes, Justice Khaladkar decided he had seen enough. Quietly we walked back down the hill, our feet moving over wooden stairs and uneven rocks, back to the road and to our cars.

Monday morning, our weird hiking group will reassemble in the courtroom. Khaladkar will set aside his leather jacket and put on his judge's robes and things will get back to normal — or whatever can be considered normal in this attempted murder trial.

