Attempted child luring incident in Corner Brook prompts police warning

Police in Corner Brook are advising the public of a suspicious person and vehicle, in connection to an incident Friday in the city's west end.

Around 5:30 p.m., a male driver approached a youth and attempted to lure them into his vehicle, police said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said although the youth couldn't secure a licence plate number, they did provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle to police.

The driver was described as being in his late 30's, was tall and muscular with a clean-shaven head, and a triangle-shaped beard and tanned skin and a scar over his left eye, according to a release sent by the RNC.

Police said the suspect's voice was described as being deep, but it seemed he was trying to "disguise his voice."

The RNC said the man was driving an older-model SUV, either grey or black in colour. The vehicle's hood was said to be a different colour.

Police said the vehicle's wheels were heavily rusted and the wiper in the rear window was broken off.

