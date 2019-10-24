ATM stolen from Marystown diner
An ATM was stolen from Chase's Diner and Take Out in Marystown overnight on Oct. 12.
Police have not disclosed how bank machine was taken from Chase's Diner and Take Out
Police on the Burin Peninsula are investigating the theft of an ATM from a restaurant in Marystown.
The theft, from Chase's Diner on Creston Boulevard, happened sometime overnight on Oct. 12, but the RCMP did not issue a news release until Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burin Peninsula RCMP at 279-3001.