2 men nabbed by police after ATM carted away from St. John's hospital
Police were called to the hospital in St. John's early Wednesday morning
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested two men after an ATM was stolen from the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's Thursday morning.
Around 4:45 a.m. officers responded to a report of two men, both with their faces covered, stealing an ATM from the hospital.
They reportedly placed the ATM on a cart, left the building and then loaded the machine into a vehicle.
The suspects were gone by the time RNC officers arrived. But the investigation led them to a property in Paradise a short while later, where both the ATM and getaway car were discovered.
A man, 41, from Paradise has been charged with theft over $5,000 and breach of court orders.
Another 41-year-old man from Conception Bay South has been charged with theft over $5,000, disguise with intent, and breach of court orders.
The RNC said it anticipated a third person, who was one of the two who removed the ATM, will be charged.
