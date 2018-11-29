Video shows 2 people carrying ATM out of Cape Broyle restaurant

Surveillance video released by police Thursday shows two people taking an ATM from a restaurant in Cape Broyle, carrying it across an empty parking lot, loading it into a waiting car and driving away.

Ferryland RCMP say the incident took place Nov. 1.

The footage shows one person, wearing a hoodie, baseball cap and tall, olive-coloured rubber boots, approach the building and peer in the window of a door. After disappearing off screen, he reappears and motions to a white sedan parked across the parking lot.

The other person, wearing a hoodie and baseball cap, crosses the parking lot to the building and the two manage to get a door open.

Surveillance video from inside the building then show the pair pulling down and carrying out what appears to be an ATM.

The outside surveillance video then shows them carrying it across the empty parking lot toward the car parked on the other side of the road.

Car matching description got away

One of the suspects falls before they manage to get it into the back of the vehicle and drive away.

Police said they responded to reports of an alarm going off at the building at 1:20 a.m. and while they were en route, they attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the description in the surveillance footage. The vehicle sped up and got away, police said.

There was "an undisclosed amount of cash" in the ATM, said police.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador