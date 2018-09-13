Skip to Main Content
Wild salmon advocates challenging latest green light for Greig NL's aquaculture plan

The federation successfully argued in court last year that a previous environmental assessment was insufficient and is skeptical of the newest one.

Atlantic Salmon Federation wants provincial fisheries minister to revisit decision

Norwegian company Grieg Seafarms plans to build 11 sea cage sites near Marystown, where 33,000 tons of Atlantic salmon will be grown and harvested annually. (Aqua Maof Group/Submitted)

A salmon conservation group is challenging the green light given to a proposed $250-million aquaculture project in Placentia Bay.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation announced Thursday that it will be appealing the Grieg NL project under the Environmental Protection Act.

"The release of this project is not surprising given the conflict of interest that arises from the provincial government acting as regulator, decision-maker, and now an investor in Grieg itself," said federation president Bill Taylor in a press release Thursday.

Federation calls it conflict of interest

It is asking provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne to reconsider his decision on releasing the project from its environmental assessment requirements.

"The recent announcement that government will buy shares in the company is a clear signal that this review has not been impartial," Taylor said.

The federation successfully argued in court last year that a previous environmental assessment was insufficient. It's skeptical of Grieg's completion of a more recent environmental impact statement in just over two months, when they had three years to do it.

The federation said it may follow up its appeal to the minister with another court challenge.

