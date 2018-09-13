Wild salmon advocates challenging latest green light for Greig NL's aquaculture plan

A salmon conservation group is challenging the green light given to a proposed $250-million aquaculture project in Placentia Bay.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation announced Thursday that it will be appealing the Grieg NL project under the Environmental Protection Act.

"The release of this project is not surprising given the conflict of interest that arises from the provincial government acting as regulator, decision-maker, and now an investor in Grieg itself," said federation president Bill Taylor in a press release Thursday.

Federation calls it conflict of interest

It is asking provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne to reconsider his decision on releasing the project from its environmental assessment requirements.

"The recent announcement that government will buy shares in the company is a clear signal that this review has not been impartial," Taylor said.

The federation successfully argued in court last year that a previous environmental assessment was insufficient. It's skeptical of Grieg's completion of a more recent environmental impact statement in just over two months, when they had three years to do it.

The federation said it may follow up its appeal to the minister with another court challenge.

