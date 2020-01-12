Quebec joins Atlantic premiers in St. John's to discuss 'clean energy collaboration'

The premier of Quebec will join the Atlantic premiers in St. John's Monday afternoon as part of a Council of Atlantic Premiers meeting.

According to a press release, the premiers will meet to "discuss clean energy collaboration in Eastern Canada."

Premier Dwight Ball met with Quebec Premier François Legault Sunday evening, ahead of the meeting.

This is Legault's second time in the province and first time as the premier of Quebec.

"There is a lot of potential in developing common business in hydroelectricity [and] mining business," Legault said to Ball.

Neither premier took questions from reporters at Sunday's meeting, instead offering up statements, with Legault praising the relationship between the two provinces.

Quebec premier François Legault said there is potential in developing business in both hydroelectricity and iron ore mining. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Legault also gave his condolences to John Crosbie's family, following the passing of former politician on Friday.

"John Crosbie was a great man and we have to thank him," he said.

"You've lost a very important man for the province and for the country."

Premier Stephen McNeil of Nova Scotia, Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, and Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island and Premier François Legault of Québec will meet at 2:30 p.m Monday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador