Atlantic Minerals pleads not guilty after worker's death at Port au Port quarry

Atlantic Minerals faces 10 charges, all violations of the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act. (Courtesy Atlantic Minerals Limited)

A company that runs a limestone quarry on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula is headed to trial, after pleading not guilty to numerous charges surrounding the 2018 death of one of its workers.

A lawyer for Atlantic Minerals entered not guilty pleas in Stephenville provincial court Friday to all 10 charges the company faces under the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Act, including failing to provide workplace procedures and failing to ensure safe workplace procedures were followed.

The charges stem from the death of a 55-year-old worker at the quarry in Lower Cove on July 31, 2018. The man, a long-term employee of the company, was fatally injured in an incident during conveyor maintenance.

Six days are being set aside for Atlantic Minerals' trial in Stephenville, starting June 14.

An Atlantic Minerals supervisor also faces two charges in relation to the death: failing to ensure the health and safety of workers and failing to provide safety information and instruction. On Friday, the supervisor's lawyer, Andrew May, said his client was not ready to enter a plea, but that a future not guilty plea was an "unlikely event."

That matter has been set over until March. If the supervisor pleads not guilty, he will appear at the same trial as Atlantic Minerals.

Atlantic Minerals is headquartered in Corner Brook. According to its website, the company has 130 employees at its Lower Cove operation.

