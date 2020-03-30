54 Bay de Verde residents split $1M on Atlantic Lottery draw

There were moments of elation amid tense times at a small town convenience store this weekend, as 54 residents of Bay de Verde found out they won a combined $1 million.

Louis and Judy Keats woke up Saturday morning to news that someone in the province had bought a million-dollar ticket.

They wondered if it might be the town's lottery group, so they headed to the convenience store Judy owns to begin checking the group's tickets.

They were about halfway through when suddenly the screen went white. Louis thought something had broken, but then the number started flashing across the screen.

"I couldn't believe it. Just imagine looking at all them zeroes," he told The St. John's Morning Show.

The Keats couple then began working the phones to call everyone who bought into the pool. They were thrilled to share the news — though not everybody believed them. One elderly woman even used a four-letter word to tell Louis Keats where to go.

She eventually came around to believe him, and made his day with her response.

"She said, 'You just made me and my husband debt-free.' It was amazing."

Another man — a seasonal worker in the town — told him he could finally afford to buy the $5,000 hearing aid he'd been needing for a while.

Each person will share the winnings equally, taking home about $18,500 each.

Bay de Verde was devastated by the loss of its fish plant in 2016. It was rebuilt the following year. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

It's good news for a town that's seen more than its share of devastation in recent years.

Bay de Verde lost its fish plant, the town's largest employer, in a massive fire in 2016. Residents waited more than a year for a new one to be built in its place.

In the wake of the fire, a chase the ace draw became hugely popular and raised about $1.3 million for the local church parish after expenses.

The money led to controversy and division within the local parish.

Now with the lottery win, Keats said the residents are sharing the good news. He said they've received words of congratulations and support from people who didn't even buy into the lottery pool.

Judy Keats wasn't in on the draw, but her business gets a one per cent cut for selling the winning ticket. Louis Keats was in the pool, meaning the couple will get about $28,500 between them.

With all the good news around town, people have shifted their focus from the pandemic that's keeping them indoors.

"I'll be honest. There was no talk of coronavirus," Louis said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador