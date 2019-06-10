Atlantic Girls Choir returns from Europe with two medals, new experiences

From left, Ella Parsons, Eliza Somers, Rebecca Lockyer and Rubyanne Whelan of the Atlantic Girls Choir stopped by CBC to talk about their experiences in Europe. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The Atlantic Girls Choir has returned from a choral festival and competition in the Czech Republic with two prizes in hand. They also brought back a lot more.

"It was just a once in a lifetime experience for all of us," choir member Rebecca Lockyer told The St. John's Morning Show. "Some of us didn't know each other very well before we left and I think when we left (to come home) we were just a unit."

The choir is not very old, having formed only about seven years ago, and this was their first time competing internationally.

Girls from the age of four to seven sing in the kinder choir, ages eight to 12 in the junior choir, and older girls in the senior ensemble.

The group that went to Europe is mainly made up of girls in junior high and high school, but some of the members on the trip were as young as 10.

We decided facial expression would be our top priority during our performances. - Eliza Somers

The Atlantic Girls Choir was they only Canadian group in the running this year and is the first choir from Newfoundland and Labrador to take part in the festival, which attracts competition from all over the world.

The choir competed in the children's division of the competition and scored 27.13 points out of a possible 30, good enough to finish four points ahead of the second-place team. After winning the children's competition they were invited to compete against four adult choirs in the final showcase and tied for second place.

The group was surprised to experience such success as this was their first time competing internationally. One of the things the girls think set them apart was their use of facial expression.

"We decided facial expression would be our top priority during our performances because a lot of times if choirs make mistakes, if you have a good facial expression people will still look at you and think, 'Wow, they're giving so much to this performance,'" said choir member Eliza Somers.

Invitations to perform

The choir spent 10 days in the Czech Republic, taking in the sights. For two days of the trip the choir was billeted with member of the Czech Children's Choir, and the groups also had the opportunity to sing together.

"I think that was personally my favourite part because we got to live and learn and live what it was like to live in the Czech Republic," said Rubyanne Whelan, a Memorial University choral scholar with the choir.

They were able to connect with choir members from all over the world and received invitations to perform in countries in Europe and Asia.

