Atlantic bubble 'first bit of sunshine' for ravaged N.L. tourism industry, operators say

Tourism operators have their fingers crossed following optimistic signs for lifted travel restrictions to Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Thursday, the four East Coast provinces announced a conditional return of the Atlantic bubble on April 19, permitting travel between Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island without quarantine.

In an 18-page interim report, also released Thursday, the premier's advisory council on tourism recommended Newfoundland and Labrador open to all Canadians — not just those in the Atlantic region — by July 1, given projected vaccination timelines.

Kathie Hicks could scarcely hide her excitement at the news.

"Let's just say it's the first bit of sunshine we've heard in a while," Hicks, who runs the entertainment company Spirit of Newfoundland in St. John's, said with a laugh. "Let's go."

Hicks argued in favour of the report, pointing out that a triple threat of vaccination rates, point-of-entry testing and operational safety precautions would leave little justification for keeping borders closed.

Kathie Hicks, left, is lobbying hard for a Canada-wide reopening this summer. She says introducing point-of-entry testing and adhering to safety protocols could keep everyone safe and get the industry back on its feet. (City of St. John's/YouTube)

Reopening for tourists, she suggested, would also electrify related — and equally suffering — industries, creating an economic domino effect. Airline traffic would pick up, she projected, and the influx of activity might also get locals moving and spending.

"We're not saying go internationally and open it all up," she said, but she does want Canadians from any province — a demographic that makes up about 80 per cent of tourism activity, according to 2016 provincial government data — to be allowed to visit.

Hicks's views met with little disagreement among her peers who spoke to CBC.

Brighter days ahead for tourism? Why these operators are optimistic CBC News Newfoundland 9:27 Here & Now's Carolyn Stokes speaks with Erika Pardy, Kathie Hicks and Colleen Hiscock 9:27

Erika Pardy, owner of Rose Manor Inn in Harbour Grace, says she ran at 40 per cent capacity last summer, and couldn't meet her overhead costs.

Earlier this month, she resorted to raising money online, saying the business was in "critical condition," despite spending her personal savings and maxing out credit to keep up with mortgage payments and maintenance.

"If we do not get help, we will have no choice but to close our doors permanently. Not only as an inn but as a functioning building," she wrote.

Rose Manor Inn in Harbour Grace couldn't meet its overhead last year without the usual Canadian tourists. (Rose Manor Inn Facebook page)

The mid-April bubble gives her a month to prepare for the May 24 long weekend, which falls right in the middle of iceberg season and is traditionally a busy time for the inn.

"This industry is pretty tough regardless," she said. This time around, she's planning to campaign for more staycationing among locals, but said getting other Canadians into her suites is a priority just to break even.

If the borders do open, she's cautiously speculating that anyone saving up for international travel might choose Newfoundland and Labrador instead.

Without open borders, she said, "it's going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of creativity … to get us to where we need to be."

Colleen Hiscock runs Java Jacks in Rocky Harbour, a restaurant and B&B near Gros Morne National Park.

"Out here in Rocky Harbour, we exist for tourism," Hiscock said. "The population base certainly doesn't support all of the businesses that are out here.

"We would be delighted if we all have our vaccines by the end of June, and then July 1 we could celebrate Canada Day with that full opening."

Popular hotels and restaurants like Java Jack's in Rocky Harbour remained closed last summer due to the low number of visitors to Gros Morne National Park. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

An influx of travellers would benefit not just the owners, but also staff, who've been stuck in limbo for over a year.

"People are now going to be able to come back to work and build a livelihood," she said.

But even with open borders, Hiscock says businesses still need government support, for the wage subsidies and small business tax cuts that she said are crucial for their survival.

"We're still going to be half capacity," she said, "which means half revenue."

