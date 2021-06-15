N.L. to drop isolation requirements for Atlantic Canadians starting June 23

After months of isolation from the outside world, Newfoundland and Labrador is slowly reopening its doors to travellers.

The office of Premier Andrew Furey said Tuesday that as of June 23, visitors from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island can enter the province without any testing or self-isolation requirements.

In a media release, the premier's office cited high vaccination and low COVID-19 infection rates across the Atlantic region as reasons for its decision.

Nova Scotia simultaneously announced its plan to lift restrictions for Atlantic Canada residents on June 23, as did Prince Edward Island, with the caveat that incoming Atlantic Canadians must have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Newfoundland and Labrador is aiming to open to travellers from the rest of Canada on July 1. People with two doses of vaccine don't have to self-isolate, while visitors with one dose have to present or take a rapid COVID-19 test before leaving isolation. People with no vaccine may enter the province, but must self-isolate for 14 days.

However, the province has said it's aiming to hit a 75 per cent immunization rate before the chief medical officer of health will lift the travel ban, with low case counts and hospitalizations.

As of Sunday, more than 71 per cent of the eligible population had rolled up their sleeves for their first jab.

Newfoundland and Labrador had 39 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.

