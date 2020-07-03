Atlantic bubble opens, as petition circulates to limit its expansion

Newfoundland and Labrador's isolation is officially over — at least as far as travel with another province is concerned — although a new petition is circulating to make sure the bubble doesn't get any bigger.

The Atlantic bubble came into effect Friday morning, allowing residents of all four Atlantic provinces to cross borders in the region for any reason, without the need to self-isolate upon arrival.

While people will need to provide documentation to cross borders — the requirements of which vary depending on the province you're entering — any quarantine period has been eliminated.

As of mid-Friday morning, long lines of cars were lined up to move across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick's borders.

Travel restrictions for the rest of Canada remain in place, with exceptions made in Labrador West and southern Labrador with their Quebec neighbours.

As of Thursday, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Prince Edward Island. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have three each.

Newfoundland and Labrador shut the door to non-essential travel from the rest of Canada on May 4.

Provincial health officials say continued testing and contact tracing is key to minimizing the spread of the virus as travel restrictions ease. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

A bigger bubble?

Premier Dwight Ball has speculated about opening up to the rest of Canada as early as July 17, with premiers such as Nova Scotia's Stephen McNeil making similar statements.

But one high school student in Gander worries that's a bad idea, and has started a petition asking for the province to put the brakes on it.

"I understand the desire to travel, and to come home again and to visit family. I also understand the desire to rebuild our economy," said Jessica Tiller.

"But I guess I'm wondering, and a lot of other people are wondering, how these desires outweigh the risk of the virus being brought back."

Public health officials and politicians in the province have stated on numerous occasions that new cases are not unexpected, but that testing, isolating and contract tracing have all proven to be effective in minimizing the virus' spread.

Still, Tiller said she's seen health practices in public — like physical distancing — fall by the wayside in recent weeks, and worries that could speed up any potential transmission.

Health Minister John Haggie says there's no date set in stone to reopen to the rest of Canada. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"The lack of social distancing, I suppose, that people are currently practising, I feel like that could be very detrimental," she told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

Health Minister John Haggie said politicians and public health officials alike will be keeping a close eye on what transpire with freer travel, and that July 17 date for further expansion is "not cast in stone. There's no certainty around that."

